The Architect’s Studio

WANG SHU

AMATEUR ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

The Architect’s Studio is a new series of Louisiana exhibitions focusing on a new generation of pace-setting and prize-winning architects. The series intends to show developments among contemporary architects whose sustainable and socially aware practices take on the challenges of globalization.

The first exhibition of this series focuses on Chinese architect Wang Shu (b. 1963), who in 2012 was awarded the Pritzker-Prize, dubbed the Nobel Prize for architecture. Wang Shu and his wife Lu Wenyu stand at the head of the Amateur Architecture Studio based in Hangzhou in China. The name of the studio underscores the vision of letting spontaneity, the available materials and local culture and building traditions form the basis for architecture which in Wang Shu’s own words should be “a house rather than a building”.

The specific design of the exhibition is being created in collaboration with Amateur Architecture, and besides presenting selected projects will include a more general introduction to traditional Chinese culture and philo­sophy as declared sources of inspiration for Wang Shu. In addition Amateur Architecture’s installation At The Parallel Scene from the 2016 Venice Biennale will form part of the exhibition.

